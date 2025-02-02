Hello

Let’s get right into the list of important issues, that most of the public would not be thinking about, like the Covid inoculation you never got enough information to make informed consent. We are not a very politically engaged nation and are very asleep in this area. If we want a bright future for our future generations, WE CANNOT AFFORD TO BE COMPLACENT ON THIS ONE. Our present Majors have failed us, as have the Green and Teals. We need to lift the others.

On a few points after the main list, I will expand upon them

EXIT THE WHO and reject all current IHR ( International Health Changes). The nation must reject the IHR changes immediately!!!!! The loss of freedom and a future here is so massive. So If we dont sort this out asap with all the deceitful silence, the below becomes less important if we fail here, as it’s all gone. Plus the power over your lives and all you care for is being handed over by people absolving their responsibility and who obviously dont care about the nation, to unaccountable faceless bureaucrats overseas, currently with absolute immunity for their actions.

Just to give you an idea if we dont EXIT THE WHO, get ready for Pandemic 2. They can decide if something is a pandemic/ endemic/emergency and under the new rules they cannot be questioned. The WHO did say in 2021 that they want 500 vaccines ( probably we can now say mRNA/DNA as they don’t want to wait and test them thoroughly like older styles, and they like this modality for delivery). Ready to be a pin cushion. Will we have a worse immune systesm than now or even the same DNA/genome as is there integration? Will any be GMO-checked, as almost none has so far.? See page 10. The WHO, has 500 vaccines to be released by 2030 Do you want to be forced to have them? Maybe the WHO would direct our police and army or send in UN forces to assist in injecting us. This level is possible in the articles. Our bureaucracy wants to be part of this, why? The WHO is 84% pharma funded. Does it look corporatised? They would decide on what health products can be used and what health information is to be sent out ( censorship). Do we need to discuss this publicly? https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/immunization/strategy/ia2030/ia2030_frameworkforactionv04.pdf?sfvrsn=e5374082_1&download=true

EXIT THE UN, its agencies like the above and IPCC. The climate agenda is a mistruth and just for wealth transfer and control.

Abandon the Paris Accords, and all COP ( COPOUT meeting ) accords as climate science is based on based on erroneous science.

Stop all useless Green Renewable projects which are based on mistruths The government want to spend > $640 billion on a disastrous scheme The opposition wants to go nuclear, which has some pluses, but it will take forever with all the pushback. So why not build 10 x 1 Gwh coal plants for AUD 25-50 billion? Even if we take into account being the usual Australian inefficient way, say AUD 70 billion tops. We have plenty of coal. China and India have >1400 cola power plants now, so it won’t make a difference except to the wealth and prosperity of our nation. Plus we have lots of gas in our nation too, so why are we not using it?

Full COVID investigations, even before we have a Royal Commission, there has been so much abuse, lack of quality control, and censorship We dont have to wait for a Royal Commission, I dont say dont have one, but the people must create the terms, and we need all levels of law and order to actually do their jobs. DPP's. CCC, police and more. In fact the real trust relationship with medical is for many gone, many probably dont want to go to hospital. The system did not speak out and showed little, to no honesty. https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html Is this why everyone is getting Covid, cancers, TB and much more, as their immune systesm have been damaged?

WEF ( World Economic Forum), abandon this organisation, as we the people demand all the information that we taxpayers have paid for about all discussions that went on we need all the videos back to 1971. Think of the false climate agenda, all utilities the government sold, all these plans were hatched at the WEF Davos meeting and UN/WEF spin-offs the WHA (World Health Summits), WGS ( World Government Summits). The WEF admitted they have steered many of their followers into powerful positions in many governments, and bureaucracies. Plus do you want to own nothing by 2030 as they say? They say we will be happy about it too, why would we?

The above has such a massively larger effect on you that 99% of people realise it.

STOP ALL IMMIGRATION. What has gone on with > 1.5 Million in about 2 years is not good or fair on the nation and I think many of the immigrants and their aspirations ( See the links at the bottom on Matt Barrie’s video ). Thye had no mandate and it was almost an invasion. We have the defacto immigration scheme with our OS student scheme.

Index the income tax bracket thresholds by the CPI, like all the Major parties have said and not done.

Lift the Vitmain D levels of the nation to the levels that smash the incidence of major cancer by 50-80%. and half of these levels have massive effects on respiratory diseases ( could this have been massively good for covid?). Has the lowest cost preventative health care basic been ignored by health forever and why? ( Could have been maybe great during Covid). One of the leading nutraceutical people in Australia wrote to 1000+ people in health, government and regulations on D, C and Zinc. (It was Prof Ian Brighthope, he has a substack too. https://substack.com/@ianbrighthope). Please see the images at the bottom too on vitamin D from these links WHY HAS THIS NEVER BEEN DONE? www.vitamindwiki.com www.grassrootshealth.com Check out the infographics in the documentation section. Summary of "Vitamin D: Evidence-Based Health Benefits and Recommendations for Population Guidelines" https://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/index.shtml Star at Jan 2020 and there are some explosive posts in 2020 and 2021

Repeal The Digital ID Bill. The bill Labor, Greens and Teals let through with no debate. No debate do you want any of them

Repeal the U16 media bill. This is the Trojan Mis and Disinformation bill the nation said no to.

Abolish the E-safety Commission. At a Davos WEF meeting 2 years ago the E-safety commissioner talked to the” elite audience” about the need to recalibrate free speech in Australia, but not to the citizens of Australia who pay the wages. (see in an episode of the x22 -2782B, from 21:30 with Micahel Evan monitoring your carbon footprints, then at 22:40 our safety commissioner & then the WEF perception of violence https://www.bitchute.com/video/WlFxkY1rxV9O and Rumble https://rumble.com/v15zdlf-ep.-2782b-message-received-scare-necessary-event-you-are-safe-good-guys-are.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp If you have never gone onto the world 2nd and 3rd biggest video platforms thye have lot you won’t find on the premier one. They are www.rumble.com and www.bitchute.com

Enshrine massive free speech into our constitution. Better than the USA’s 1st amendment.

Be aware of any referendum which tries to ensnare us and bring in a globalist corporate government that has already started to be slipped in for decades. When an ex-high court judge calls into question the total legality of our government we should listen to them https://corruptionwhistleblower.com/ ( A new pay-for newspaper with a lot of items) See links at the bottom.

Review the changes to our constitution we never voted on in 1973 other times when we should have had a referendum and make sure our rights dont get abused, Systems are trying to take those from us. The 1901 Constitution is being ignored. Attempts not to look at all the issues become part of the globalist nightmare, and all our resources are being sold without proper payment for royalties.

RESOURCE ROYALTIES - Stop us from being ripped off Qatar, gets $76 billion on gas sales, a little less than ours, but we get < $2 billion. This nation needs to get > $200 Billion, is that the right payment zone per year.. If the major parties say we will get more can we trust them? Like some said we would have a real covid inquiry and many think we got a fake one. We want the royalties that other nations get. SHOW US THE MONEY. PLUS DO WE WANT THE BACK DUES TOO? See the many posts on the resource royalties Do we need to look at who made the deals and where they all ended up? Just if we got the same as https://www.youtube.com/@punterspolitics We have had some lousy government and we have been massively ripped off.

Gas, none has been reserved for our use, so we pay massively for our own gas WHO WANTS A POLICY OF NO MORE GAS SALES TILL AUSTRALIAN HOMES AND INDUSTRY has all it needs, no secret deals and we get the lowest price. We can make electricity out of GAS too. Lots of it cheaply

How ripped off have we been has the incompetent government people lost us hundreds of billions of dollars here? https://www.smh.com.au/opinion/how-australia-blew-its-future-gas-supplies-20170928-gyqg0f.html Do we have many incompetent bureaucrats? The government wants to buy our own gas back and make a new terminal to fix the supply problem. When this gas deal runs out with China in 2031, world price or nothing. All the next new gas filled is ours to meet local needs first. Do we need to look at all involved and see if they and their friends and families prospered 1-2 decades later? This was an appalling business deal for Australia, it makes you think about corruption? What do you think?

The NOTHINGS in our governments are so proud of bad deals. ( Look deep at the bureaucrats who keep on harming our nation, long after the pollies have come and gone) https://china.embassy.gov.au/bjng/mr05410.html#:~:text=The%20Minister%20for%20Resources%20and,over%20the%20next%2020%20years. Note thye talk revenue, not royalties.