Title: Abnormal Clots and All-Cause Mortality During the Pandemic Experiment: Five Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All Medicare Participants ( This is under medicare USA)

THE MASSES NEED TO START SPEAKING UP FOR THEMSELVES. People say they care for others, but what we see in the world is the majority doing nothing to protect those they care for, their children to great & grandchildren, friends, family,

From the WHO to those who should have known better in all countries, we have so many in health not doing a proper job. None of this was checked for GMO’s and now we have this synthetic DNA contamination in 5 billion+ people worldwide and 15-20 million Australians. The government was advised quite some time ago. But has been stonewalling for a long time.

We have 5+ billion people injected, and we already have 15-24% excess deaths in many nations. https://amps.redunion.com.au/too-many-dead

Please see the section from the report about 2nd phase and that this paper claims pre-planning before 2020 was involved. Many others say the same. The USA Congress has got to the point where they see “COVID the disease” as artificial and developed via gain of function. The Congress committee has referred it to the currently weaponized Dept of Justice for investigation and to find if it was an accidental leak or otherwise. I started hearing this in committees online 12+ months back or longer. Nothing will happen till Trump is in after the 21st in the USA We hope will be different then, but who knows?

The link: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/73

The PDF dowanlod: https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.73 https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/73/213

Plus there are many covid papers in this journal on Covid you should look at.

What amazes me is that when a paper like this is printed, it receives no mainstream coverage. I first saw it when it was posted on the Mcuulough Foundation LinkedIn page and it is not front-page news. https://www.linkedin.com/company/mcculloughfund/posts/?feed=all they post.

Plus https://mcculloughfnd.org/

Our Australian government and health system are still telling people as of the last weeks to get these injections. How many people have compromised immune systems from many mechanisms and are dying from what's being called heart problems, turbo cancers and more when it is their inability to maybe fight any disease anymore? even basic ones.? https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html ( 1 year back)

This is why we must make this A VERY MAJOR ELECTION ISSUE IN AUSTRALIA and GERMANY ( snap election Feb 26th. 2-025). Ours will be late March as the government cannot allow massive damning economic data late March to come out before an election, so it’s going to be early and with the minimum time.

So here is the paper. These people were in the hospital and every additional injection made their prognosis worse. If we have more DNA contamination if people receive many doses and it is encapsulated in Lipid nanoparticles that can pass into the cell nucleus and link at the very bottom show it does cause changes, do more make more changes? The contamination is one of many mechanisms of how thye cause problems. We have the spike protein via the same LNP’s going everywhere and last longer than originally told in the body. For some is very long or hopefully not permanent?

( Se the Dr John Campell video at the bottom for a greater appreciation on LNP’s and dast from our TGA)

The papers: Abstract and Conclusion, copied from the PDF. People have the links to read the complete paper.

Abstract: AbstractNyströmand Hammarström(2022)found 7segmentsin the bio-active SARS-CoV-2spike protein that can produce abnormal proteinaceous (fibrinaloid) clots according to the Waltz algorithm.In vitro results confirmed the Waltz predictions.If the spike coding sequence was captured in the BNT162b2, Moderna, and other injectables, as claimed by the manufacturers, the clot-producing segments are present in them too. Mainstream medical publications claim that SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause abnormal clotting, especially in “long COVID”. Telling evidence from Medicare data shows a decreasing life expectancy with each dose of COVID-19 “vaccine”—1 dose is worse than 0, and 2 worse than 1, etc. In Connecticut, 26,091 Medicare participants who died before December 31, 2022, but never took a COVID injection, on the average, survived428 days after the middle of the pandemic period (July 27, 2020). By then nearly all of them must have been exposed to and/or infected by some SARS-CoV-2variant—hence, the CDC urging to take the “vaccines”.By contrast, 108,156 Medicare patients across the US who died before January 1, 2023, after just 1 dose of COVID-19 “vaccine”, survived only 308 days—a loss of 119.9 days on the average. Connecticut participants, 23,248 of them, who received 2to5doses,on the average, lost an additional 62 days of life expectancy with each booster. It follows that 5 boosters times 62 days reduces the average remaining 308 days left-to-live after dose 1 by 310 days. So, nearly all the Medicare participants will have been dead for 2 days by booster 4(dose 5). The upshot is that 5 doses, on the average, will kill all the Medicare participants who accept the advice of the CDC. 1 For 157,495 of the Medicare participants studied here —people supposedly most apt to benefit from COVID-19injectables—days-left-to-live shrinks by 74 days, on the average, with each dose. It is also likely that the COVID-19 injectables are partly, maybe wholly, responsible for the unnatural clots found by treating physicians, pathologists, and embalmers in living and dead recipients of the experimental injectables. It is certain is that the injectables are increasing all-cause mortality across the globe.

Conclusion: ConclusionThe CDC, US Census Bureau, and Medicare data presented here show that the worldwide pandemic experiment not only raised the US weekly all-cause death rate by more than 10,000 persons per week but the administration of more than 635 million doses of COVID-19injectablesto well over half the US population only made things worse. The expensive remedy only moved the all-cause mortality index higher. Pressuring people to accept one or more doses of the COVID-19 injectables not only did not return the all-cause death rate to its pre-pandemic baseline, it made things worse just as Seneff and Nigh (2021) and Seneff, et al. (2022) predicted. Moreover, tens of thousands of recorded deaths in Medicare participants from all 50 US states and from Connecticut, during the period of the experiment after the COVID-19 injectables were marketed, reveal that life expectancy for injected Medicare participants (people supposedly in the age bracket most needing protection from infectious viruses, etc.) fell in a nearly straight line from an average of about 307.9days after one dose to about 58.6days after five doses. Life expectancy for Medicare patients was shortened on the average by 74 days with each dose of COVID-19 injectable fluid (whatever is in it). Unfortunately, on the sixth dose, the average life expectancy according to the Medicare data is already 16.16 days pastzero.

Frankly, why are our governments and bureaucracy and media censoring us knowing the complications and problems that arise from the covid inoculations?

Every extra does make it worse, what do you think?

Australia do you think it’s time our law and order to step up act now, investigate and prosecute?

Buy me a Coffee

PHASE TWO OF THE WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC EXPERIMENT ( suggest pre-planning, please read the whole article via the download links and make up your own mind.)

The second phase of the pandemic experiment, involved the advanced preparation, beginning about three decades before the COVID-19 “pandemic” by ostensibly trying to produce various remedial COVID-19 “genetic therapies”for the possible future pandemic. These would be presented to the public as “warp-speed produced vaccines” but we now know they had been under development and were already at an advanced design stage before the “pandemic” was announced to the public worldwide.Much of this has come from Huff and Lyons (2023) and from other sources that Huff has validated with his own firsthand insider information backed up by ample documentation from sources we have already cited. The official start of the second phase of the worldwide experiment, at any rate, its public part, began with the distribution of genetic therapies, marketed as a whole new generation of “vaccines” promising to prevent severe COVID-19 disease and to reduce deaths in recipients (as documented extensively by Kennedy, 2021). That development, we now know, thanks to discoveries from the Freedom of Information Act, and from investigations of patents and contracts underlying them, showing the government funding of “gain-of-function” research for many years (see Latypova, 2022c; Morris & Latypova, 2023) was owed to the US Department of Defense (see Huff, 2022). It was grounded in sponsored research by Karikó and colleagues dating back more than a decade earlier than 2013(Karikó, Ni, et al., 2004; Karikó, Muramatsu, et al., 2008). The documentation (Fleming, 2021; Huff, 2022; Huff & Lyons, 2023) shows, that the COVID-19 genetic therapies that were supposedly rushed into production to halt the pandemic and return the whole world to normalcy were actually being developed decades before the World Health Organization announced on March 11, 2020 that a worldwide “pandemic” was underway. In fact, documents that have recently come to light show that hundreds of millions of doses of the genetic remedies for the “pandemic” were already in production by December 2019 (Huff & Lyons, 2023), well before the WHO even announced the existence of any “pandemic”. Perhaps the most damning document of all is one showing that the US Department of Defense had issued a subcontract dated November 12, 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health, Inc., specifically calling for “COVID-19 research” a full month before the supposed virus was even named (Reese, 2023), and four months prior to the lockdown that occurred in the US after the March 11, 2020 announcement by the WHO that a worldwide pandemic was underway. The contract in question was part of a much larger one with Black and Veatch —a company deeply tied to the US military from World War I forward, but especially during and following the Manhattan Project of World War II (“Black & Veatch”, 2023)leading to the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Until the penetration of biology to the nanometric level of molecules, atoms, and beyond, the military-industrial entities of the world seemed to direct public fear and attention to nuclear weapons. Now, the world’s worst nightmares seem to be about biological threats and the transhumanist revolution that seems to be looming on

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research3(1) April 4, 2023| Page 865https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.73the horizon (see, for instance, Bostrom,2003,2005; Broudy & Kyrie, 2021; Kyrie & Broudy, 2022a, 2022b; and their references)

So we need people to start to stop putting their heads in the sand as the globalist agenda is lining up for another PANDEMIC 2.0. People in government some unknowingly are advancing us into a totalitarian state worse than the Soviets under Stalin, all digital and linked to our bodies.

So it is time to speak up and take action, now or never.

Where does this leave people who have had all the boosters, and maybe even the other vaccines converted to gene therapies, they have had.? How long will they live and what disease will thye get from the myriad of modalities the injections create? Do you think thye have been cheated out of many years of life, what about the young adults, is it even greater?

Regards

Buy me a Coffee

P.S.

What about the DNA contamination issue? Please see articles from a person part of the worldwide team looking into this and making up your own mind.

Truly worrisome video from 1 year based on data from our won TGA on lipid nanoparticles and where it took all the bits of these injections. Spike proteins, RNA, DNA contamination and what else? THIS WILL BLOW YOUR MIND BECAUSE SO MUCH WAS KNOWN ABOUT LNP’S BEFORE INJECTIONS STARTED IN AUSTRALIA. Do you think thye cared?



Sept 19, 2024

Buy me a Coffee

Nov 26, 2024

Dec 11, 2024

Buy me a Coffee

Oct 13, 2024





Sept 7 2024,

June 28, 20204



Jun 19th 2024.





June 6th 2024





Peer review May 14th 2024,





Apr 24th 2024 ,

Buy me a Coffee

Oct 29th , 2023 writer opinion,

https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html