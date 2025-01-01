There is a lot more to come on this in the future, it could be one of the most important issues of the 2025 Australian election. It will affect both the major parties. Mostly the incumbent government who seems to have been stonewalling responses on the matter for a while? The government got a nice Christmas letter from MP Russell Broadbent, an independent member of Monash, but more on for later.

Why maybe 15-20 million Australians are contaminated and also > 5 billion worldwide, from the covid mRNA inoculations. It depends on your viewpoint do you

This is an email I sent to some people a while back ( MAY 20234), as this has been known since early 2023. We now have much more evidence as this was not bad enough. Almost 2 years of stonewalling and coverup.

“PLUS OUR GOVERNMENT IS STILL RECOMMENDING PEOPLE GET THESE SHOTS, EVEN AS OF THE LAST FEW DAYS”. Given what’s been revealed this month this is criminal. This email gives you an overview and some history. Plus also shows people who follow the mainstream media the high level of censorship they have been receiving.

Time for all to get involved, research and speak up for all. These video talks are simply BLOCKBUSTERS. The Covid vaccinated need to be asked what they were injected with, and if the contaminated DNA in the injections affected people. Other factors might be as well, it's not the only one being brought up. There are 15+ million vaccinated in Australia and 3-5 billion worldwide, so "Houston" do we have a problem, what do you think?

A QUESTION TO THINK ABOUT WHILST READING: What is the prognosis for people who have been injected with gene therapies with contaminated DNA?

In early 2023, Scientist Kevin McKernan who was a senior person in the Human Genome Project accidentally found DNA contamination on the 2 major COVID-19 vaccines,

and it was verified by other laboratories. The videos below bring up very concerning issues that we need to contact all our state and federal politicians about. Plus

engaging all levels of law and order to act, all our Department of Public Prosecutions and Corruption commissions. The media is very silent on this issue, why?

This is ultra-important given the excess deaths we have seen in Australia, and Senator Babet has now secured an inquiry. AMPS an alternative to the AMA has produced a report called Too Many Dead https://amps.redunion.com.au/too-many-dead. PLEASE VIEW ALL THE VIDEOS, view, assess and make your own judgements. Is this a contributor to those early/excess deaths?

After listening to the below do you think there is some level of coverup/censorship occurring, as where has this been on the mainstream media for the last year?

We have our government NOT EXPLAINING ANYTHING TO US ABOUT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION AMENDMENT AND TREATY FOR 2-3 YEARS, yet it is 100% prepared to sign over

the rights of your body and all you care for, to unaccountable bureaucrats overseas and all your rights are gone when a pandemic or climate emergency is declared or there is just a threat of those.

On May 27th are major decisions being made they have not talked to us about, which heavily affect us. THEN COMPARE THIS TO THE MASSIVE PUSH ON THE VOICE REFERENDUM.

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/

, https://australiaexitsthewho.com/video-wall/ ( so many videos and data, not shown on the mainstream media).

Do you think the WHO has failed the world during Covid and before?

In Australia please listen to this excellent interview by Dr John Campbell of former barrister Julian Gillespie who has been working with a legal team, high-end scientists and medical people ( Many with very high credentials) and others on the DNA contamination.)

Video - Genetically modified organisms

Points from the video - The information in this video is exceptional and has massive global implications and all need to ask why nothing is being done by the people whose salaries we pay via our taxes.

I am giving you these points so you people will be encouraged to view these videos many times over and get all the details I have not covered. There is so much more.

DNA contamination was found by Kevin McKernan and verified by other > 5+ laboratories. One who said Mckernan was wrong, checked it and found it was worse than McKernan advised.

10 ng is the standard limit. some samples had 509 times this limit. The 10Ng limit is based on naked DNA and the immune system can cope with it, but see the comment on LNPs below.

After advising the appropriate people of the discovery, mRNA vaccines were not stopped.

Examination of the boosters after notification of contamination in the original 2, shows the boosters had more contamination than the first 2 injections.

All of this was sent out to the Department of Public Prosecutions and attorney general.

Sent information to our Attorney general who did not respond for a long time, and finally replied that this was not properly formatted for submission, but did not advise of the formatted errors.

Discovery found that the 2 major companies asked the Office of Gene Technology if they needed to be tested in 2020 and they said NO.

Astra Zenaca AZ had a Gene Technology check and that involves the public submissions.

Scientists who contributed to the AZ public submission phase asked why would you risk such technology, and it was ignored and then used, and then after damage taken off the market for younger people. Why was any of this gene technology used when it was so experimental? Do you think all data on AZ's GMO check and all other data should be made public immediately?

This week Astra Zenenca has been withdrawn worldwide.

Similar offices/departments around the world have seemed to have done the same as the office of Gene Technology and not done this testing. Why?

The legal team looked at the definition of GMOs and believes that they comply with 3, and only need 1 to comply. So why did the Office of Gene Technology not do so. The speaker points out that doing so would have stopped these 2 from being available for use till early 2022. Just listen to the comments on this aspect. Plus also what is covered under the legal term of "dealing'.

Later in the Senate hearing the head of the Office of Gene Technology admitted they are GMO, but said that being made overseas they did not have to check them. Video below.

UK Politician Andrew Brigden and many others in the EU have been advised of the data, and that they have not checked them out as GMOs as well, why such ommissions Globally?

An aside: Are these people now GMOs as well? Many people avoid GMOs in food but have now taken them into their bodies and have been modified by them.

Plus these contaminants are encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles ( LNP's) that will take them all over the body and into cells which can mean cells can have reverse transcription into cell DNA, the nucleus. Our DNA won't know it has been forced-fed foreign DNA in this process.

The lipid nanoparticles also have taken the spike protein everywhere in the body. The LNP's seem to congregate in the ovaries and testes. The LNPs travel in groups.

This is passed onto future generations and how will be they be affected,

There are many modalities where this contamination can cause cancers, genetic diseases, and adverse health conditions.

Section of the S40 virus ( The whole SV40 virus contaminated a lot of polio vaccines in the 60's and 70's) SV40 sections in this contamination, enhance cell entry into the nucleus.

The speaker also published a paper that was peer-reviewed that goes into many issues. (PDF) The Canaries in the Human DNA Mine - abridged version (researchgate.net) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369065380_The_Canaries_in_the_Human_DNA_Mine

They state it was the job of the government to prove that this was not going to affect us, not these people and all of the Australian citizens to prove so. Can our National Anti-Corruption Commission take charge of this abuse of the nation? Do you agree with that?

Do you think the system has done its job, and that you got informed consent and even your doctor got informed consent?

John Campbell also interviewed Professor Dalgleish a cancer expert who has also asked for mRNA to be banned. Some are for other reasons than contamination, some from a recent Japanese paper. His name I brought up and those interviews are great. https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching

The speaker's brother is an Associate Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and also on the human genome project, and the speaker has grown up in a science household which thankfully allows him to converse science at a level, non-scientific people can understand.

An aside: Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and Vitamin D at the right levels which have all been proven to be better were ignored or smeared. They have all now been proven to work well, but this contamination is in you and cannot come out. www.vitamindwiki.com , www.grasrootshealth.net

The production method used for the trials and then given were not the same, 1 hr 11 min in ( invitro transcription used in trials (process 1) and not using Plasmid DNA via bacteria (Process2))

Previous standards were not adhered to. So approval was given for a product that was not the same as injected into people. So is this even approved under the EUA or any standard?

Brings up the Daily Clout Pfzier papers initiative where 3500 volunteers combed through hundreds of thousands of pages. As an aside FDA and Pfizer tried to get this data locked away for 75 years but were stopped. https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-pfizer-papers-the-warroom-dailyclout-pfizer-documents/book/9781648210372.html

Sections at the end on indemnity, and who can be sued, departments and individuals and the speaker said it can be applied retrospectively. Can they be charged criminally as well? Plus can the individuals can be sued individually and their assets? Plus touching at the end on transhumanism aspects.

Many useful comments were summarised in the last 10 minutes. This will take 3-5 years to see what happens, and then generations to see how offspring are affected. Plus useful studies sn the power of nasal sprays that were buried

Plus so much more. This video can only be described as a BLOCKBUSTER and do we need to all call to visit, phone, email and write registered letters to our government at all levels and demand our law and order to their jobs? This is a call to action for all here and worldwide, do you think this I needed now?

The speaker's substack for further info:

The World Health Organization has failed us, why bother with the World Health Assembly on the 27th of May, if all their actions since the start have brought the health of the world to the point where the majority has been injected with contaminated DNA then we need to not just reject the amendments, but exit the WHO and abolish it, what do you think? Let's start to think about investigations and trials of the WHO and health and its regulations at so many levels, what do you think, if mistakes of this magnitude have happened? Is this going to affect people's lifespan?

Video -Pfizer confirms gene therapy & the Office of Gene Tech are still in denial - 26.10.23

From the video

TGA later confirmed it was gene therapy.

Pfizer Confirms that the injection was gene therapy.



American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy says its gene technology

The head of the department said it does not have to be checked as it is made overseas.

Admits at 2min 45sec that it was gene therapy, and the senator pulls them up. They disputed with the Seantor what Pfizer has said about their own product, that the Seantor is going by.

At 4-00 min saying what they do. Do you feel there was adequate checking?

Cars, electrical items, food and so much more have to adhere to standards when made overseas. The importer is responsible. Do you think the government is responsible?

Would you expect items being injected into your body to be held to higher standards? The definition of 'dealing: in the top video shows many aspects missed, what do you think?

Do you feel that our departments have not done their jobs? Even if they think they have met their guidelines, do you think their guidelines and practises are inadequate?

If the WHO and the League of Nations Health Organizations before it have brought the world to this point where the majority of DNA is compromised and their immune system too, are they a complete failure and have guided all medical in the end to the worst interventions ever conceived, with the poorest solutions, what do you think?

The BOTTOM LINE is that when we all expected excellence we did not get it, and 15 million + Australians and billions worldwide have DNA contaminants in them, and I bet you they don't feel warm and fuzzy about how our tax dollars have been spent and arrived at this result, what do you think?. Plus how do you feel about that it cannot be taken out?

Video - https://rumble.com/v4szom6-graham-and-john-speak-with-julian-gillespie-about-current-issues-in-austral.html

Graham and John speak with Julian Gillespie about current issues in Australian courts...

It was on a Club Grubbery's talk I first heard of DNA contamination with the same speaker about 9 months ago, Should this have not been in the media?

From the video

All the hassles of getting our legal system to do its job in relation to the DNA contamination information.

Should a senior judge have recused themselves as they had done very major work for one of the COVID vaccine companies when practising law before coming to the bench?

Is this so serious that Australians should ask for the removal of this judge under section 72 explained at the end?

Do you think our law and order system has worked under COVID for the people of the nation?

VIDEO - HAVE BILLIONS BEEN LEFT WITH NO IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html

From the video

Have our TOLL-LIKE RECEPTORS been turned off so that diseases can just walk in and do damage? Basically no immune system.s

See the several studies that show that receptors are turned off, like in the lung.

This video is from June-July 2023.

See the photos of the study below is this A SMOKING GUN? This is 12 minutes into the video.

The mice were injected with a booster and, 2 groups of 14 mice one with the booster and one with as a control. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10183601/

Some mice injected with the booster developed aggressive cancers, the study did use higher doses than those used in humans.

These are low-cost studies to do and the results are alarming and need follow-up, so why were similar ones not done during the vaccine gene therapy trials? These could have shown cancer was a possible effect of the inoculations.

www.thehighwire.com Hundreds of videos and their www.icandecide.org ( look up all their FOIA Freedom of Information Act) fighting for us all worldwide.

It is obvious that something is not right, our systems are stonewalling, censoring, failing us and working for someone else, as they are not working for us. It's time to be active and speak out and effect positive change.

Regards

P.S.

SILENCE FOR 2-3 YEARS ON THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION CHANGES AND THEIR MAJOR MEETING IS ON THE 27TH OF MAY, MOST OF THE NATION KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT THE WHOLE PROCESS, that is only negative for our nation

Plus they are rushing into a national ID. Is this part of a globalist agenda as the World Economic Forum has been talking about for years to see the abolition of private property

(By 2030 own nothing and be happy, 2017 video), National ID, digital banking, and social credit. Plus introduce Transhumanism .

If you don't know much about the WEF World Economic Forum, World Health Organisation ( WHO) which is part of the UN amendments then you need to be as they have massive influence over our governments and bureaucrats who make policies and laws, many that are to the detriment of our freedom and rights and will result in a massive reduction in the quality of our lives. This is happening despite our taxes paying their wages and do you think they are not working for us?

Extra links on Kevin McKernan.

Sections of the main video between Dr Campbell and Julian Gillpesie that can video can be used/viewed separately.

E&O.E.