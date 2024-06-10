Hello

The World Health Organization is simply the continuation of the League of Nations Health Organisation ( LNHO) that existed before WW2. So they would have been active as Vitamin D was used widely before WW2 and suppressed as outlined in my Part 4 substack and the last 12 pages of Jeff T Bowles's Vitamin D book (I recommend all buy a copy and read this amazing book, and be able to show it to people, we need as much hard copy as possible out there).

COULD IT HAVE BEEN FIXED IN MONTH AS THE JUNE 22, 2020 DISCUSSION PAPER BELOW PUTS FORWARD?

PDF to last 12 pages of Jeff T Bowles book: https://qr.page/g/2sBt7xALSS9 Hidden history or suppressed, did this put public and world health almost back a century?

Part 4: https://freespeechisfreedom.substack.com/p/vitamin-d-part-4-the-who-and-the

The use and suppression of Vitamin D pre-WW2, given the effects in the first 3 parts, if it had been used properly since WW2, would > 500 million not need to die earlier than need be / prematurely? Were some of those people, ones you cared about?

Data showing it can smash Influenza has been around for a long time. See www.vitamindwiki.com and www.grassrootshealth.net so why not the Bird Flu and Covid, well there is for Covid below from the beginning.

NOW LET’S SHOW HOW VITAMIN D ( FIRST UP “ HOW TO FIX THIS PANDEMIC IN A MONTH’, would have flattened the curve in 4 weeks not 2 and not harmed the immune system, on the contrary, made them magnificent), could have solved COVID and can solve the Bird Flu and much more.

Not using it, after below had shown its efficacy, is it a crime against humanity and is this malpractice by every health practitioner? What do you think? We hear about Ivertmetin and Hydroxychrliquine and not Vitamin D. If we had cancer-smashing levels of vitamin D, it would have done it by itself when you look at the data ( what do you think?), but these two would also be nice to have with it, instead of the harmful ones billions were given.

Ivermectin, well every injected person needs to have this, as it looked great for cancer for years, and there is data saying /suggesting the injected have a far greater risk of getting cancer. Even common Doxycycline and Vitamin C are a cancer-smashing combo. Why did they not try Vitamin C alone, or would that have shown up as another huge “suppression” in medicine? Was most of it the Vitamin C? What do you think? if this combo gets any increase, it’s low cost, I say let’s use it.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28978032/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5620172/ ( This is great paper, but if you have ever read about Robert Cathcart who treated 30,000 people with doses sometimes > 200 grams a day of Vitamin C in his 40 years, they got greats result but had not even started with what Cathcart did with Vitamin C, and that’s the tip of the Vtimain C iceberg. )

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/317902 Back to Vitamin D after this aside about vitamin C.

JUNE 22, 2020 HOW WE CAN FIX THIS PANDEMIC IN MONTH - ( YES A MONTH) So there was the solution. https://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n34.shtml

A world-leading Australian Professor. Ian Brighthope (https://ianbrighthope.substack dot com) wrote to 1000+ people with data packs to 1000+ politicians, health people, regulators and the media in early 2020 and he was ignored. He tried to get Vitamin D supplementation into aged care homes and was ignored as well in 2020, people cannot say they were not warned. Please see the articles below and make up your own mind. So were they in a form, served? I sent some below to 300+ Australian politicians in 3 letters in 2020. Are they negligent, are their staff, it was real data. How many others did the same?

NOW THE NEWLSETTER’S DETAILS. https://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n34.shtml

If you caught the COVID-19 virus right now, having a good vitamin D status (from already having taken a supplement) would

Reduce your risk of the disease becoming severe by 90%

Reduce your risk of dying by 96%

So combine these two and you have about 300 times less chance of dying from Covid with this meagre level of 75 nmol/L ( 30 ng/ml) of Vitamin D. Most people are 50 nmol/l ( 20 ng/ml)or less due to the poor education (indoctrination) of our health people. Please read the whole article. https://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n34.shtml

https://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n49.shtml

(OMNS June 22, 2020) If we act on the data showing that it is highly probable that vitamin D can save lives, we could fix this pandemic in a month, for perhaps $2 per person. There would be no significant adverse effects. If we wait for "evidence" that vitamin D mitigates the impact of COVID-19, thousands more will die.

“My comment is many millions died and more from the supposed cure, as many analysts are saying”. What do you think?

The new study, from Cordoba in Spain [9], looked at 76 patients admitted to hospital with signs of both Covid-19 and an acute respiratory infection. 26 patients had only the hospital's standard care; 50 of them were given vitamin D as well. The form used was the 25-hydroxy D3, the more active form and the one that is usually measured in blood tests. The dose, given on days 1, 3 and 7, so over one week in effect, was equivalent to 128,000 IU in a week or 18,000 units every day of ordinary vitamin D3. This was a big dose, but not dangerous - see below. “That’s not big, from other data I have read”.

25 times reduction of obviously very bad cases of COVID going to ICU. ( So how many got the mainstream medical treatment and died or were maimed for life, due to them never doing due diligence). is this just malpractice or more?

The Mistruth about vitamin toxicity as if its a knife edge, when it not.

https://jefftbowles.com/1936-study-proving-vitamin-d3-toxicity-is-a-myth-recently-suppressed-by-all-the-search-engines/

See Reinhold Veith’s 2011 Video at the end, see 4 minutes in?

So why was this lifesaver not used? Do you see it as criminal, what do you think?

https://www.globalissues.org/news/2021/05/06/27755 Vitamin D massive reduction in ICU need with acute COVID. ( This article has so many heavy-duty links to studies)

More than 50 clinical studies have published confirming that high doses of vitamin D administered early in persons with COVID-19 significantly reduce complications and the need for ICU admissions.

PLEASE READ THE REST OF THE ARTICLE. https://www.globalissues.org/news/2021/05/06/27755

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/10/3596 125 nmol/l or 50 ng/l and covid is practically zero,

The Vitamin D levels of the people surveyed are so low and our entire medical system from the WHO downwards should hang their heads in shame, if you have read anything about Vitamin D. I even considered based on what I have read not enough. See Vitamin D wiki and Grassroots Health and 150 nmol/l or 60 ng/ml smashes the incidence of so many cancers by 50-80%, so imagine if the health system had done their duty and even with 125 nmol/L and 50 ng/ml are lot go cancers and cancer potential would have disappeared. We would have seen the lie revealed from before WW2 of the suppression of proper vitamin D levels, if did not exist our immune systems would not have been much weaker and fertile soil for the “snake oil” of Pharma to grow. Please read and download the paper. What is worse is if this was published in October 2021 and the system, the W.H.O. did nothing with it, this is massive negligence and criminal Iatrogenic death, what do you think?

So do you think it’s all over for Covid, Flu, lots of Cancer and the Bird Flu, with this, NO more GMO /gene therapies are needed? Plus large Vitamin D doses can help in so many health situations. One surgeon in Ian Wishart’s book The Vitamin D Is this the miracle Vitamin? In the book, he talks about a surgeon giving his patients a largish doses before operations and massively cutting his post-operative complications. https://www.booktopia.com.au/vitamin-d-ian-wishart/book/9780987657312.html

Do you start to see the picture of how much our health people are indoctrinated and have tunnel vision? So how many in the hospital right now could be helped with large ( bolus) doses of Vitamin D and C with any ailment or injury? I bring this up as I want people to grasp the magnitude of the travesty that has been committed against all of us by this long-standing globalist agenda, where health is used as a tool. A tool for profit at our health cost, and social control. Stay silent have your health made worse, and lose more of those you care about, or they lose you!!!! What do you think?

If the WHO and all the people who support it, do not get our level up to the cancer-smashing levels of 150 ng/ml with evidence like this available, does that show they are negligent, and criminal too? Is this a crime against humanity? Should we ask all the Swiss Nation to demand their government remove all immunity for the WHO, UN, GAVI ( Gates Foundation-funded vaccine institute) and more, what do you think?

I wonder how many politicians and bureaucrats if they realised how thoroughly they had had the wool over their eyes, deceived, would they find some conscience and cross the floor. Do you think the above is better than the systems Covid GMO/gene therapies? Thye have turned out to have massive DNA contamination thats encapsulated in protective Lipid anao particles that allow entry into cells. What DNA is being rewritten or unravelled causing damage in maybe up to 5 billion? See the VIDEO link at the bottom.

When all of mankind and the world have been abused, misled, and manipulated with such massive harm and premature death. Should the WHO and the UN of which it is a part be scrapped and massive investigations and trials held? It’s not about health and may have never been about health for the WHO and LNHO before it., but just social control, population control and promoting pharma as a tool for its agenda, what do you think?

IT’S BEEN HIDDEN IN PLAIN SITE FOR SO LONG. let’s draw back the curtain and show the world. So please share this article and the other 5 parts if you feel it’s of merit.

Regards

https://freespeechisfreedom.substack.com/p/the-who-and-the-suppression-of-basics Part 1

1 cancer ( breast), Australian death data over 30 years extrapolated worldwide over 30 years.

https://freespeechisfreedom.substack.com/p/vitamin-d-part-2-the-who-and-the

2 cancers ( breast and colon cancer) and heart disease over 30 years,

https://freespeechisfreedom.substack.com/p/vitamin-d-part-3-the-who-and-the

At this level of vitamin D, over 30 years did 237 million people die earlier than need be/prematurely? 59 million x 30 years x 16%. Read the link and the Canadian 2010 study.

https://freespeechisfreedom.substack.com/p/vitamin-d-part-4-the-who-and-the

The use and suppression of Vitamin D pre-WW2, given the effects in the first 3 parts, if it had been used properly since WW2, would maybe > 500 million not have die earlier than needed / prematurely? ( less than the Covid zero levels too above)

https://freespeechisfreedom.substack.com/p/vitamin-d-part-5-the-who-and-the If all we had to do was raise Vitamin D levels to at least the natural levels of those at the equator/tropics how much longer would lifespans be? Over 15+ major diseases shown, how can this be ignored by the health system? These graphs are hard data. Newsletter & data sources shown.

RHEINHOLD VEITH - GREAT TALK - 4 minutes in, but please listen to the whole lot. Truly and utterly massive amounts and it did not kill them, but some short-term harm.

