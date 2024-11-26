Freedom is Free Speech - Free Speech is Freedom
Australian Federal Election, most likely 2nd half of March 25. Got your list going, so we the people control the narrative, not their hyped…
First Version of my List, make one of your own, email with items you think are in important. Get people talking about the next election 1000 times more…
18 hrs ago
•
Thomas Mitchell
3
Freedom is Free Speech - Free Speech is Freedom
Australian Federal Election, most likely 2nd half of March 25. Got your list going, so we the people control the narrative, not their hyped ones? Lets Make Australia Great Again.
January 2025
I rarely read papers as stark as this. Abnormal Clots and All-Cause Mortality During the Pandemic Experiment: Five Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine…
This is a quick post to highlight a staggering paper showing very high levels of mortality for the Covid inoculations. PLUS NOW WE KNOW ABOUT THE DNA…
Jan 6
•
Thomas Mitchell
Freedom is Free Speech - Free Speech is Freedom
I rarely read papers as stark as this. Abnormal Clots and All-Cause Mortality During the Pandemic Experiment: Five Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All Medicare Participants
NOT Safe And NOT Effective
This free online resource provides EVIDENCE that the mRNA platform is a biological weapon delivery system and its ongoing and expanded use constitutes a…
Published on James Roguski
•
Jan 1
Synthetic DNA Contamination of COVID inoculations protected in lipid antiparticles that can go straight into the cell nucleus, Can this…
Why has our government been silent on this and should this be one of many major election points for Australia in 2025, have you started your list…
Jan 1
•
Thomas Mitchell
1
Freedom is Free Speech - Free Speech is Freedom
Synthetic DNA Contamination of COVID inoculations protected in lipid antiparticles that can go straight into the cell nucleus, Can this cause problems? Not GMO checked? Why? First Chapter.
November 2024
Prof Buckhaults Confirms Pfizer's synthetic DNA integrates with Humans
.. using a very simple test .. .. .. and Perth event
Published on Jules On The Beach
•
Nov 26, 2024
"Nothing is over"! You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! Redfield of CDC is working to bullshit you into…
not stop! And they are giving Redfield etc. airtime, people who fucked us with COVID fraud, with deadly OWS, with deadly Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine…
Published on Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
•
Nov 7, 2024
UNITED NATIONS - Is there a massive problem - Feb 12, 2018 Article SUN UK Massive sexual abuse + UN control of the internet? W.H.O as…
In Feb 2018 the SUN UK published an article by former senior United Nations official Andrew Macleod and handed over to DFID Secretary Priti Patel in…
Nov 6, 2024
•
Thomas Mitchell
Freedom is Free Speech - Free Speech is Freedom
UNITED NATIONS - Is there a massive problem - Feb 12, 2018 Article SUN UK Massive sexual abuse + UN control of the internet? W.H.O as example.
October 2024
Breaking News: Graphene Confirmed In Dental Anesthetics By University Of Colorado
Dr Lundstrom, a family dentist, who formerly had contacted me to provide Darkfield Microscopy testing on dental anesthetics, was able to get analysis…
Published on Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
•
Oct 17, 2024
All 537 Australian Councils to Receive DNA Contamination report
.. and much much more
Published on Jules On The Beach
•
Oct 17, 2024
June 2024
BATTERY: The injection of the GMO ('covid vaccine') against your will or by coercion, is battery.
"The good news is the story is not over." They are all guilty. We need to define "they".
Published on Ian Brighthope's Substack
•
Jun 11, 2024
Vitamin D - Part 6- How easily it would have dealt with Covid. So simple for the Flu and Bird Flu NOW. The big question why did the W.H.O…
Intentionally low Vit D levels, Mankind has paid a massive cost. Do you think the W.H.O. has been committing a crime against humanity since day 1. Have…
Jun 10, 2024
•
Thomas Mitchell
2
Freedom is Free Speech - Free Speech is Freedom
Vitamin D - Part 6- How easily it would have dealt with Covid. So simple for the Flu and Bird Flu NOW. The big question why did the W.H.O. never get our Vitamin D levels up. Past & now? Criminal?
Is It Time For The Three-State Solution For America
Three years ago, I wrote the following post: Divorce American Style - It May Be The Future
Published on The Truth Patrol
•
Jun 4, 2024
